The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) yesterday partnered with the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization and the Uganda Diabetes Association to celebrate the World Diabetes Day.

The National Commemoration function, held at the Land Forces headquarters Play Ground in Bombo, was organised under the theme: “Championing awareness about diabetes, prevent, screen, know, and treat diabetes.

In his remarks, the Chief Guest Dr. Charles Oyo from the Ministry of Health (MOH) commended UPDF for uniting with other partners to fight diabetes, among other Non Communicable Diseases.

He advised soldiers to maintain discipline, eat healthy foods, have random check ups and to exercise regularly to avoid being diagnosed with diabetes.

Speaking on behalf of the UPDF Chief of Medical Services Maj Gen Dr. Ambrose Musinguzi, Col Dr. John Rusiba thanked the health ministry for their unwavering support towards fighting Non Communicable Diseases, adding that hosting this year’s activities to commemorate the World Diabetes Day at Bombo Military Play Ground provides a good moment for publicity and advocacy.

“All thanks go to the Health Ministry, and the World Health Organization for creating awareness against Non Communicable Diseases, along side AIDS/HIV,” noted Col Dr. Rusiba.

He further advised masses to advocate, sensitise and link everyone to regular health care.

The Mayor Bombo Town Council Mr. Osman Kassim Ramathan appreciated UPDF for helping with the treatment of the local community in Bombo.

Dr. Frank Mugambi, the Principal Medical Officer from the MOH encouraged people suffering from diabetes not to lose hope but rather follow medical advice. He noted that diabetic patients can even go beyond 70 years, if their conditions are well managed.

The function was also attended by Brig Gen Hassan Kimbowa, Lt Col Evelyn Asiimwe, and Lt Col Chris Magezi, among others.