High profile leaders across the religious divide in Uganda yesterday paid a courtesy visit to Itanda falls near the source of the Nile, the hosting arena for Nyege Nyege carnival.

Without any reservations, these clerics drew a grim connection between the outbreak of ebola epidemic in Uganda and the controversial Nyege Nyege festival.

Chiefly from the born again divide, these respected clerics led by Bishop David Kiganda of the Christian Focus Centre in Mengo and the general overseer of the Global Revival Ministries Rev. Dr. Robert Kwofi Ampiah condemned acts of sexual immorality that have become emblematic of modern day music shows and festivals in Uganda.

Earlier before the visit as he was talking to Kingdom Media Services, Bishop David Kiganda said “The man of God will be visiting Jinja to pray at the place where Nyege Nyege event was hosted and brought curse to our nation, a curse we assume that it’s the cause for this Ebola Disease”.

The visibly angry clerics mantain that such acts of sexual immolarity like strip dancing, indecent and provocative dressing are against Christian values and acceptable moral standards in society.

This, according to these clerics has provoked God’s anger and in a retribution move, the Almighty has decided to descend Ebola upon Ugandans as a disciplinary action.

In this regard therefore, high profile clerics from within and outside Uganda on Sunday travelled to Itanda falls in Jinja, the hosting ground for Nyege Nyege carnival to intercede on behalf of unbecoming and immoral revelers who perpetuated acts of nudity during the fete.

Long prayer sessions were conducted at the locality, in which these clerics implored God to revoke his anger and forgive Ugandans of their acts of sexual immorality.

These touted religious leaders linked the relationship between Ebola and Nyege Nyege to the Biblical times when God sent ferocious fires that destroyed the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah due to sexual immorality of the natives at that time.

The disillusioned clerics remarked that the Ugandan population as a whole should turn to God for deliverance, protection and provision of all needs, rather than indulging in acts of nudity which unfortunately do not glorify God’s name.

“We believe at this moment that there could have been a better way of thanking God for shielded us from Covid-19, rather than conducting Nyege Nyege which was associated with all sorts of nudity, witchcraft, and homosexuality. No wonder in a short order, Ebola epidemic has descended on Ugandans,” said Bishop Kiganda.

Rev. Dr. Robert Ampiah Kwofi from Ghana who arrived in Uganda 3 days ago urged religious leaders in the country to do everything beyond their physical and mental capability to fortify Ugandans from being enslaved by the devil.

“Let the Kingdom of God come, let the will of God prevail and let the people be free from every kind of bondage, sicknesses and diseases, oppression and every evil of the wicked one, let a new day rise oh God,” Pastor Kwofi Ampiah implored.

It should of course be remembered that cabinet’s insistence on holding Nyege Nyege festival greatly irked religious leaders in Uganda and sparked wide spread condemnation.

For intance Canon Hanington Mutebi, the Bishop for Kampala Diocese through his preachings on September 18th to a large crowd during the Namirembe Convention at St. Paul’ s Church Namirembe, condemned Nyege Nyege in stronger terms.

He angrily noted that the Protestant church will not seat back and watch as satanic elements in the country perpetuate sexual immorality under the guise of promoting tourism.

“They fear to proclaim that we are followers, they just go with any teaching, everything that comes in their way, there are those who are in Nyege Nyege, they are there Nyege Nyegeling, and then they will bring all that into the church, let them be there, they should not come and confuse the church,” remarked Dr. Mutebi.