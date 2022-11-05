The speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among has warned journalists accredited to cover parliament to desist from publishing unauthorized information as they will be charged under the recently passed computer misuse Act.

The speaker was on Friday presiding over the swearing in ceremony of the new leaders of the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA) at parliament, an association that brings together the journalists that were accredited to cover parliament.

The Journalists last week voted for Sam Ibanda Mugabi as their new president replacing Moses Mulondo whose term of office had come to an end.

The speaker noted that journalists should be careful while reporting on matters about parliament and avoid being used as machineries to destroy some Members of Parliament.

Among also encouraged journalists to research about the topic they are reporting about to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law.

The chief opposition whip John Baptist Nambeshe who represented the leader of the opposition at the function noted the future of journalism in Uganda is becoming more challenging with restriction on the media and poor pay of journalists.

The incoming 9th UPPA president Sam Ibanda Mugabi told the speaker that Journalists are going through a tough time as the violation of their rights is escalating.