The Kabale Catholic Diocese Priest Rev. Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda has condemned the Presidential Advisor on Kigezi Affairs William Kanagizi for equating President Yoweri Museveni to God.

While speaking recently at a function to celebrate the Youths Day in Rukiga District, Mr. Kanagizi said Museveni was only second to God adding that Museveni was God’s brother.

“To me, Museveni is only second to God, and wherever God is, he knows that Museveni is his brother,” said Kanagizi while speaking at Kamwezi playground in Kamwezi Subcounty, Rukiga District.

At the same function, a section of Youth leaders and elders in Rukiga District endorsed Museveni as the NRM presidential flag bearer for the 2026 general elections.

Fr. Gaetano, who recently retired from active priesthood, says it was blasphemous for Kanagizi to state that Museveni and God are brothers because it implies that God is human and has human parents.

“Is Kanagizi trying to explain that Museveni’s parents, Mzee Kaguta and Esteeri Kokundeka are the same people that produced God ?” Fr. Gaetano asked.

While quoting the first four of the Biblical 10 commandments in Exodus chapter 20, the outspoken priest said Kanagizi had broken the laws by comparing God to a human being, which is a sign of contempt to the highest being in heaven and earth.

Fr. Gaetano challenged all religious leaders to speak out against what he termed as “grave blasphemy against God”

“I am wondering if my fellow religious leaders listened to Kaganizi’s words. I hope they will come out and condemn this grave blasphemy, ” said Fr. Gaetano.

He also called upon Museveni to reign on his Presidential advisor, adding that the President should disown the titles given to him by Kanagizi since they are offensive to God.

Fr. Gaetano also said that Kanagizi was equating Museveni to God because the presidential advisor had earned a lot of wealth from Museveni’s Government in recent years, in addition to being given a government job.

His statements were in reference to the agreement made between Uganda and South Sudan a few years ago, whereby Government of Uganda would pay off Ugandans who supplied goods and services to South Sudan about 10 years ago, but they were never paid due to the 2013 civil war that erupted in Africa’s youngest nation. Kanagizi was among the beneficiaries, and he would reportedly get about USD 2 million.

Altogether, South Sudan owed Ugandans about UGX. 360 billion for goods and services unpaid, annd last year, it was revealed that Government of Uganda had set aside UGX 40 billion to pay the first batch of beneficiaries in the agreement. Other notable beneficiaries included Minister of state for Industry, David Bahati and Rukiga District NRM Chairperson Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye, among others.

Meanwhile, Fr. Gaetano has advised Kanagizi to make a public apology through the mass media, and withdraw his Statements in which he said that Museveni is God’s brother.