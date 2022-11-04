Ntungamo district health facilities including Itojo Hospital are still grappling with a stockpile of expired drug supplies for more than a year.

This has been discovered by the ongoing State House Health Monitoring Unit that is carrying out investigations on the performance of health facilities in the district.

According to the State House Health Monitoring Unit executive director, Dr Namara Wallen, some health facilities stored expired medicines without disposing of them as required by the law.

Dr Namara blamed the expiry of the drugs in health facilities to absenteeism of health workers.

He made remarks on Wednesday while touring Itojo Hospital with the district officials and State House health monitoring team.

Dr Namara noted that there is need for the district to recruit more staff and intensify monitoring to avert the habit of absenteeism when they are expected to be on duty.

The LCV Ntungamo District Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba thanked the State House team for the fact finding mission and pledged to rectify all errors within the system.

Mucunguzi stressed concern over mixing of expiry and good drugs at the hands of health facilities must stop because it is dangerous to both human beings and nature.

The RDC Ntungamo Mucunguzi Geoffrey condemned the act of expired drugs stocked for more than five years yet patients are complaining of not having medicines at health facilities.