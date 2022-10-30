The territorial Police in Mubende on Saturday arrested 31 people for flouting guidelines against the spread of Ebola Virus Disease.

According to Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Rachael Kawala, out of arrested suspects, 13 are health workers allegedly attached to Red Cross.

“These were arrested at Homeland bar at 11:00pm, contrary to the guidelines against the fight of Ebola,” Ms. Kawala said in a statement on Sunday.

She added that they have opened up charges of acting in a manner likely to cause spread of the disease against the suspects.

” These will be produced to court as soon as their file is ready.Our operations will continue to enforce,” she added.

On 15th October, 2022, President Yoweri Museveni placed Mubende and Kassanda districts under a 21 day lockdown following a spike in Ebola cases.

Currently, there are seven affected districts in Uganda—Mubende, Kassanda, Kagadi, Bunyangabu, Kyegegwa, Wakiso, and Kampala—all with confirmed Ebola Virus Disease cases.