Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli, a son of former Minister without Portfolio Hajji Abdul Nadduli is dead.

The sad news has been confirmed by family members on Monday morning.

He was found dead at his home and the cause of his death is yet to be established.

Jakana who contested for Nakaseke central Parliamentary seat in the 2021 general elections, was last month released on bail, days after he was arrested on charges of promoting sectarianism.

“I have just learnt of the sudden, untimely death of our brother Jakana Sulayiman Nadduli, the son of Al Hajj Abdul Nadduli. In March this year, he was involved in an accident that almost took his life. According to him, the people who knocked him were deliberately targeting his life,” the National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine said in a Facebook post today.

“A few days ago, Jakana was abducted and spent several days under incommunicado detention. He told us that he was severely tortured in detention. Later he was produced before a court in Luwero and remanded to Butuntumula prison where he spent several weeks.”

Bobi Wine added that upon release from prison on bail, Jakana resumed his work and has been actively speaking out against dictatorship and misrule.

“It is therefore most unfortunate this morning to be informed that he died at his home! He joins very many critical Ugandans who have died under very unclear circumstances.Deepest condolences to his father Hon. Al Hajj Abdul Nadduli, his entire family and all Ugandans who are affected by this tragic news.inna lillahi wa inallah-e-raji’oon.”

May his Soul Rest In Peace.