Pius Kamugisha, a Co-Director of Galaxy FM has passed on.

Kamugisha lost his life during a fatal accident at Nakigalala along the Entebbe Kampala Express highway. The accident happened on 22 October, 2022 at around 10pm.

Kamugisha was also the Chief Executive Officer of BlueCube, a tech firm that partners with telecom companies to provide Short Message Service (SMS) solutions to mobile phone users.

According to Uganda Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima, the accident involved motor vehicle registration number UG 0382D (Toyota Hilux) that was being driven by LT Col Byaruhabga Ephraim, I.O 1st Div Kakiri and motor vehicle registration number UBK 320P Benz black which was being driven by Kamugisha.

“It’s alleged that drivers of both motor vehicles UBK 320P Benz and UG 0382D were from Entebbe side heading to Busega side via Entebbe-Kampala Expressway and towards Nakigalala at Kilometer 10, the driver of UBK 320P who was speeding decided to overtake Motor vehicle UG which was driving in the outer lane at a short distance, in the process, he knocked Motor vehicle UG 0382D on the rear light of the driver’s side, continued by scratching the driver’s door and then hit off the side mirror,” Nampiima said in a statement on Sunday.

“Kamugisha, the deceased lost control and knocked the middle concrete barrier, the vehicle crossed back to the outer lane, rolled to the trench then overturned several times up to the resting position approximately 600m from the point of impact.”

Nampiima added that Kamugisha sustained serious head injuries and arm fracture by observation. He died on the way as he was being rushed to Mulago hospital.

“The cause of the accident has been attributed to reckless driving and drink driving (as some Bottles of Alcohol were recovered from the vehicle of the deceased). The body of the deceased was conveyed to Mulago mortuary.”