The territorial police of Rukiga are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of two juveniles.

The deceased include Macklin Amumpire, 14, and Vincent Akandwanaho, 10, both pupils of Kihorezo primary school.

They are children of Regina Turinawe and Bernard Ruhija, residents of Rutoma cell Nyakagabagaba parish Rwamucucu sub county Rukiga district.

It’s alleged that the mother of the children received several threats from one Alban, just because he was employed as a shamba boy in the banana plantation of a certain man in the village who later suspended his services and entrusted the lady as a new caretaker of the same plantation.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, this did not go well with him, thus started threatening to kill her, which she took seriously and reported to the area local council authority.

On Tuesday, she lost a relative in Wacheba village within Kyerero Sub County where together with her husband left for funeral, leaving the two juveniles at home under instructions that if they immediately return from school, they must cook food faster before 7 pm and they lock themselves in the house because of the constant threats from Alban.

Yesterday the 20/10/2022 at around 4pm when they returned from the burial, they found the front door of the main house closed. When the mother moved nearer, she found out that it was just placed unlocked and books scattered everywhere in the house.

When she opened the window of her bedroom,Turinawe realized that the children were sleeping, called them by their names and there was no response, that’s when they realized that they were killed and left lying on the bed.

According to Maate, an alarm was made which attracted the neighbors and other members of the public including the sub county chairperson Hon. Eddie Mugisha who accordingly alerted the Police.

“A team of police officers responded and established that they were hit on their heads with small hoes which were there. Two suspects including Alban were arrested to aid police in investigations, although he had been badly beaten and now admitted in Mparo health centre under guard. Inquiries underway and arrangements for postmortem are being made.” Maate said.

This case has been registered at Rukiga police under file number Rukiga CRB 496/2022.