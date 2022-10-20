The Ntungamo District authorities on HIV/AIDS coordination committee has expressed worry about the high prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS among the populace in the district.

The Uganda AIDS Commission put Ntungamo District in red zone for registering the highest infections between October 2021 and September 2022 followed by Rwampara, Isingiro, Mbarara and Mbarara city with least infections.

This was revealed during the Ntungamo district HIV/AIDS Committee coordination meeting held at the district Council Hall on Wednesday to lay down action plan against the scourge.

The Recent HIV Infections Mapping results indicated that Ntungamo district tops the Mbarara Cluster with 51-59%, Rwampara 45-50,Isingiro 23-45, Mbarara 11-22 and Mbarara city 10.

The director of policy, Research and programming at Uganda AIDS Commission Dr Zepher Karyabakora attributed the upsurge of the HIV/AIDS in Ntungamo district to people who fears to know their HIV status thinking that they are negative and continue to practice unprotected sex with various sexual partners.

Dr Karyabakora urged the local governments to intensify the implementation of HIV workplace policy by January 2023 and allocate 0.1% of annual operational budgets towards mainstreaming HIV interventions in their respective sectors.

The secretary for health and production Bibiana Kakinoni who represented LCV Samuel Mucunguzi called upon all political, civic and religious leaders to double their efforts in sensitizing the public about the HIV scourge in the district.

The district Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Topher Nshemereza noted that it’s everyone’s responsibility to cascade the information about the dangers of HIV to the community.

Natukunda Peace Kaconco, the focal person to People Living with HIV/AIDS in the District asked the school stakeholders to always support school going children living with HIV if they are to adhere and suppress the viral load

The Ntungamo District health Educator, Twesigye Nesterio also attributed the increase of HIV/AIDS in the district to non functional of district HIV/AIDS committees and sub county AIDS coordination committees due to lack of adequate funding.

The acting DHO, Sister Beatrice Chemisto appealed to the leaders and community to change attitudes towards ending HIV and thanked the implementing partners for the work done.