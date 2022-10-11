The Police in Rubanda district are currently investigating circumstances under which a 49 year-old- man was badly beaten to death by his two biological sons.

ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi region Police Spokesperson has identified the deceased as Ahereza Dick, a resident of Rutooga cell, Nyarurambi ward, Rubanda Town council in Rubanda District.

Maate told Journalists that the deceased was beaten last week on Saturday at around 10pm and taken to Muko health center IV on Sunday morning where he was pronounced dead at 6:00pm.

It’s alleged that the deceased has been having long domestic violence with his family members, that is Tumukwasibwe Marysent 47, his wife, and his sons Ahereza Bright alias Boy and Arinda Jordan alias Dauphine.

Maate said that last week on Saturday, the deceased came back home from the bar and found his family members seated in the kitchen, he picked a pit axe handle ready to hit his son Arinda Jordan.

It was from here that Ahereza Bright grabbed it from the father as Arinda ran away with the mother leaving the deceased being beaten by Ahereza and Jordan later joined his brother to clobber their father.

Maate adds that on Sunday morning at around 7am, the deceased was found on the way lying unconscious by the by-passers who called the wife and later the residents to take him to muko health center IV where he was pronounced dead at around 6PM.

The Police mouthpiece revealed that a team of Homicide personnel from Rubanda Central Police station responded to the scene, with District SOCO DC Saturday, photographs were taken and sketch plan was also drawn.

He noted that no exhibit was recovered at the scene and that no suspect has been arrested yet since two sons are still on run and that postmortem was done citing severe traumatic head injuries as cause of death.