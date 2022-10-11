It has been discovered that over 5,000 Allied health students from over 200 Allied Health schools are likely to miss sitting their final examination due to politics and internal bickering within their examination body.

According to the intention to sue served to the Executive Secretary, Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board (UAHEB) Joseph Ogundowa, the Commissioner Health Education and Training Ministry of Education and Sports Safina Musene, by M/S Nsubuga K.S and Co. Advocates, students for Nursing under the Uganda Nurses and Midwifery Examinations Board have already or are in the course of registration and payment for the December Examinations while those studying Allied Health Programmes are in uncertainty/ambiguity or a situation of obscurity/opacity.

Advocates for Human Rights, Peace and Development (AHUPED) a body advocating for students bound to miss their examination noted in the same intention to sue that all the victims come from schools that are fully registered and licensed by the Ministry of Education and Sports however internal wrangles and undefined situations within the examination board could be the source of this error.

They also reveal that this is not the first time such an incident occur.

“You are well aware that all over the country there are fully licensed and registered Health Training Institutions, by the Ministry of Education and Sports and the same observe and follow all the necessary requirements and pass all inspections. You are also aware that these various institutions have since time immemorial been admitting students for the July/August intake for Allied Health Programmes who do their exams in December of a given year; and the same happened in July/August 2022 and your offices nor government did not communicate to the various institutions if at all there were to be any changes in the programme/calendar,” reads the intention to sue.

According to M/S Nsubuga K.S & Co Advocates, a large number of students miss their final examination without clear explanations has far-reaching consequences both of a civil and criminal nature and affect the future of hundreds of students, parents as well as the integrity of the various Health training institutions that have levied fees/tuition and taught these students who now are unsure whether they will sit examinations or not.

The Investigations done by M/S Nsubuga K.S & Co Advocates have also revealed that the Training Institutions are not at any faulty therefore the rotting rat is definitely within the specific office of UAHEB and responsible if at all the students miss the December Examinations.

As a way of finding justice for the innocent students, M/S Nsubuga K.S & Co Advocates together with Advocates for Human Rights, Peace and Development filed an intention to sue the responsible parties

“By copy of this letter, the necessary offices are notified and requested to interest themselves in the matter for the sake of the students and the parents who should not be caught up in the internal ministry bureaucracy, politics, intrigue and inefficiencies.”

Watchdog Uganda tried to call the Executive Secretary, of Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board (UAHEB) Mr Ogundowa and the Commissioner of Health Education and Training Ministry of Education and Sports Safina Musene for comments however their phone numbers were off and those which were on, went unanswered.

Some of the students and parents have revealed to our sources that they have been informed that there will be no Exams set for December for Allied Health Programmes yet their children have paid fees/tuition in these various institutions all over the country.