Supporters of the Commander for Land Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba under their umbrella, “Youths with Vision” have intensified plans to reduce poverty amongst teams through saving and income generating activities.

Led by their Chairman Seith Kansiime, the group which has more than 245 members have started several income generating projects including a goats farm in Luweero, Central Uganda a savings group with more than Ugx 10 million and a whole lot of shares owned by the different members.

In a meeting with several of the members of the organization at Emerald Hotel in Kampala, Seith Kansiime, the chairperson of the group said, they envision a group that can be able to seize all opportunities in the country for the better economic performance of people in the country.

“We are not just looking at supporting Gen Muhoozi. We want to support him as we also make our groupings able to engage in income generation and find selves able to support with capacity. He is our icon and so, we must emulate what we all believe in.” Kansiime says.

The membership of the registered organization is across the country. Currently, the group serves as the only organized outfit that engages in supporting the Commander of the Land Forces.

Support for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has since his birthday in April this year been pilling, with more people coming up to support the First son for Political ambitions.

Gen Muhoozi is still a serving Military officer. The law burrs serving Military officers from engaging in active politics.

Wilberforce Kushaba, the Publicity Secretary for the organization says, the vision of Youths with Vision is mainly to support the General but also engage all supporters in making money through savings, credit, among others.

“We are registered with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau and the Uganda Revenue Authority. We also want all our people to engage in all government programs such as emyooga, the Parish Development Model to ensure that we also remain financially stable.” he said