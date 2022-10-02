Police in Kisoro district are investigating circumstances under which a 19 year old Hategimana Front was stabbed with a knife by his wife.

Evelyn Kabagyenyi,23,resident of Musezero village Nyundo parish,Nyundo sub county in Kisoro district killed her husband as a result of aggravated domestic violence.

It’s alleged that on Friday night while at Musezero village, the victim, now deceased fought with the wife who ended up stabbing him on the chest and neck with the knife over money issues.

According to the Kigezi region Police spokesperson Elly Maate, Hategimana died at Nyeretse Afrikano’s place, a boda boda man who had gone to take him to hospital for treatment.

“Police was informed,scene visited and examined, exhibit of the knife recovered and the body was taken to Kisoro hospital mortuary for postmortem. The suspect was arrested and is in custody, “Maate told journalists.

This case has been registered at Kisoro Police under file number CRB 657/2022.