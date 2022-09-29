President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed Col. Tom Butime as Chairman Historical Leaders’ Forum, replacing Hon Ali Kirunda Kivejinja who passed on 19th December 2020.

This follows an executive committee meeting of the historicals which sat on 27th April 2022 at the Office of the President which resolved that Col. Butime, the Vice Chairman Western Region represents the Historical Leaders Forum in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“I welcome Col Tom Butime to the NRM CEC,” H.E Museveni said during a meeting with representatives of the NRM historical leaders’ forum at State House Entebbe.

Col Butime, is also the Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

The Historical Leaders’ Forum is a certified organ of the NRM, just like the Youth League, Women’s League and Entrepreneurs’ League. It is represented in the party’s top decision-making bodies such as the CEC and the National Executive Committee (NEC).

According to Col. Butime, following the demise of the Rt Hon Kirunda Kivejinja who was the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Minister without portfolio and Chairman of the NRM Historical Leaders’ Forum, the group has not had representation in the meetings of NRM Central Executive Committee in which he was a sitting member representing NRM Historicals.

“That has denied us participation in critical decisions of the party,” Col. Butime noted.

In the same meeting, H.E the President also pledged to fulfill his pledge to support NRM Historicals.

The NRM Historical Leaders Forum includes all leaders of; The Front For National Salvation (FRONASA), The National Resistance Council as at 27th January 1986, Leaders of the External Wing of NRM as at 27th January 1986, Leaders of The Luwero Triangle Civilians Veterans Association, Leaders of The Uganda National Rescue Front as at 27th January 1986, Leaders of UFM, Leaders of FEDEMU, Leaders of KIKOSI MALUM, Leaders of Save Uganda Movement (SUM), leaders of UNLF/AD who still support NRM.

The meeting was also attended by among others; Rt. Hon. Kintu Musoke, Prof. Edward Bitanywaine Rugumayo, Professor Badru Dungu Kateregga, Hon. James Magode Ikuya and Brig. Gen. Bosco Omure.