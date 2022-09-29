President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that Government is exploring all options to get a safe and effective vaccine for Sudan Ebolavirus disease as quickly as possible.

Addressing the nation on the Ebola outbreak in country on Wednesday 28 September, 2022, President Museveni said that once the vaccine is available, he will be able to address the citizens about it.

“There is currently no approved vaccine for the Sudan Ebolavirus disease. However, there are several vaccines for Ebola-Sudan undergoing trials. I want to reassure Ugandans and all Residents that Government has capacity to control this outbreak as we have done before,” the President disclosed.

“Therefore, there is no need for anxiety, panic, restriction of movements or unnecessary closure of public places like schools, markets, places of worship etc. as of now,” he added.

President Museveni also reassured that Uganda’s healthcare workers will do all it takes to save lives and bring the situation under control.

“I call upon the public to cooperate with the healthcare workers and report anybody with signs and symptoms similar to that of Ebola.”

As of 27th September 2022, there were 24 confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and 05 deaths from the districts of Mubende, Kyegegwa and Kassanda.

According to the President, six (6) healthcare workers (4 doctors, 1 anesthesiologist, 1 medical student), exposed to the index case between 15th and 18th tested positive to Ebola and are being managed at Mubende and Fort Portal Referral Hospitals.

“The current transmission in Madudu sub-county in Mubende District and in other districts appears to be driven by exposure at burials and family interactions following the death of people suspected to have succumbed to Ebola,” he said.

Gen. Museveni further noted that the Ministry of Health has classified the country into three risk zones: Category 1 – (Very High risk)- Mubende, Kyegegwa and Kassanda Districts, Category 2 – (High risk) – The districts bordering Category 1 districts namely; Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Kiboga, Mityana, Kibale, Kazo, Gomba, Sembabule, and Kyenjojo Districts. Kampala and Wakiso are also included in this category because of ease of movement and trade.

The rest of the country has been placed under category 3 (moderate risk).

“Experts that previously handled Ebola outbreaks in Gulu, Bundibugyo, Kibaale and Luwero have been deployed to Mubende, Kassanda and Kyegegwa districts to manage patients and control the spread of the outbreak. The Ebola Treatment Unit at Mubende Regional Referral hospital is currently at 51 bed capacity for confirmed cases and 80 beds for suspect cases,” he stated.

“Since most of the Ebola cases are coming from Madudu subcounty which is the epicentre, Government has decided to set up an additional Ebola Treatment Unit of 30 beds at Madudu Health Centre III. This is to avoid the 30km distance of transferring patients to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital and to improve early patient care and management. To facilitate this, Government will immediately connect Madudu sub-county to the National Electricity grid to provide power to the subcounty and the health center.”

President Museveni also said by Friday 30th September, 2022, two mobile diagnostic laboratories will be deployed in Mubende District and this will shorten the turnaround time of sample processing, and improve timely patient care.