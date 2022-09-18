Youth In Bunyoro Sub-region have asked President Yoweri Museveni to allow Gen. Muhoozi Keinerugaba to run for President of Uganda.

Speaking during President Museveni’s visit to Bunyoro where he launched a number of projects run by events and media entrepreneur, Balaam Baruhagara, the Female Youth Councilor for Masindi District, Ms Ayebare Evelyn told the President that youth were ready to support Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for president if he gave them a go ahead to mobilize for his campaign.

Balaam is a renowned supporter of Gen Muhoozi and has worked tirelessly to plant the First Son into the masses.

The president during his speech recognized the pleas of the youth, saying he had no objection to Team Chairman MK Project activities save for some people who were opposed to the idea of birthday parties in honor of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who have been resisted. He saluted the group for believing and following Gen.Muhoozi.

The president said there were groups of people in Kampala who were against Muhoozi activities, but he was happy Team MK have “resisted” the pressure, and stayed on course.

Radio 7 proprietor, Mr Balaam Baruhagara saluted the President for his great leadership and told him people complaining of Gen Muhoozi@48 birthday parties were scared of the power of NRM.

“If they fear just birthdays, imagine something bigger!” Balaam wondered.

He added that he belonged to the team on standby to work for Muhoozi when he is blessed by the President to run for the top office. He compared Muhoozi to the “standby generator”.

“We are only waiting for you to guide us on when to avenge. We are however remaining silent until you give us a go ahead.” Said Balaam.

He added, that the Queen of United Kingdom had died at 96 and ruled for 70 years, what about Mr Museveni who has only done only half of the Queen’s reign.

“You have only been in power for 35 years. What’s wrong with you being in power for 45 years.”

Gen Muhoozi has been highly billed by Team Chairman MK Project, who are behind his fun parties across the country. The parties had been off the social scene following President Museveni’s complaints after his visit to Rwanda.

Gen Muhoozi has been a rising political superstar since he helped seal the deal which saw to the opening of the Rwanda Uganda border.