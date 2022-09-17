The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary caucus on Friday unanimously approved the recommendation made by the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to retain the six incumbent representatives at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The six representatives are Hon. Rose Akol, Hon. Kakooza James, Hon. Mugyenyi Mary, Hon. Musamali Paul, Hon. Namara Denis, and Hon. Odongo George Stephen.

President Yoweri Museveni, also the National Chairman of the NRM told the Caucus what informed CEC’s decision to retain the current members.

“The reason we recommended that we maintain these six are two: one, the precedent that we started in the past is that when we send representatives to EALA, we give them a second chance,” President Museveni said.

The President said that the other reason was the cohesion shown by the six members during their concluding tenure.

“In the past, we have had disharmony of our members but this group has behaved differently. They have been cohesive. They have performed well as a group,” H.E Museveni said.

The motion was then moved and seconded. The Caucus, thereafter, unanimously approved the recommendation.

On the remaining three that come from other parties with representation in Parliament, the Caucus agreed to support those from the friendly parties like Uganda People’s Congress (UPC),

Democratic Party (DP) and Justice Forum (JEEMA).

The NRM Secretary General, Hon. Richard Todwong, said that CEC received 130 applicants for the EALA slots and after sometime, 64 decided to withdraw.

According to Hon. Todwong, Resolution 9 of the 4th CEC meeting resolved that CEC recommends to retain the incumbent members.

The NRM Chief Whip in Parliament, Hon. Hamson Obua, revealed that since the last caucus meeting held on August 19, Parliament has passed nine bills.

These include The Anti-Terrorism Bill, The Companies Bill, The Trustee Incorporation Bill, The Anti- Money Laundering Bill, The Cooperative Societies Bill, The Partnership Bill, The Excise Duty Bill, and the Museum and Monuments Bill.

Hon. Obua rallied members of the Caucus to support the party candidates when they are presented to Parliament.

“The road map is out; nominations are on September 19 and 20, 2022, and polling day is September 29, 2022. Please, commit to ensure that the decision of the Caucus is upheld as we move towards the voting day,” Hon. Obua said.

The Chief Whip thanked President Museveni and the CEC for the wise guidance given to the party.

The six incumbent EALA representatives all thanked the President, CEC and Caucus for supporting their candidature.

“We will not let you down, nor our country nor East Africa,” they said.

They requested the MPs to vote for them come the polling days in Parliament.

At the same meeting, H.E the President assured MPs that the European Union (EU) resolution that TOTAL ENERGIES stops the oil pipeline project won’t happen because the Government of

Uganda has a well detailed agreement and contract with them.

“I saw in the papers that the EU parliament passed a resolution directing TOTAL not to proceed with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. Please, don’t waste your time thinking about that. We have a contract with TOTAL written very well. The oil will come out in 2025, the first batch. The Oil project will go on and no one can stop it,” President Museveni said.

The meeting held at Kololo Independence grounds was attended by, among others, the Vice President, H.E Maj(Rtd) Jessica Alupo and the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Museveni.