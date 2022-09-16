Seven police officers have appeared before the police disciplinary tribunal in Kween district for alleged negligence and absence from duty in connection to the escape of 10 suspects from Bukwo central police station.

The suspects are Fatina Chebet and Barashaki Benarf, both Assitant Inspectors of Police-AIP. The others are Detective Constable Fredson Mwanga and Police Constables Julius Hyuha, Henry Iyakin, and Bernard Munezero all from Bukwo Central Police Station.

The prosecution told the police tribunal chaired by Superintendent of Police, Moses Oceng Wednesday that the suspects failed to execute their duties on September 11th, 2022 when they failed to report for work leading to the escape of ten suspects.

Fred Mark Chesang, the Sipi Region Police spokesperson, says that the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on bail. They are expected to return to the police tribunal on September 22, 2022, for a hearing of the matter.

Police have since identified some of the suspects on the run as Fred Andreya, who is wanted for aggravated defilement, Jese Kirwa is wanted for murder, Sande Obed faces charges of theft and house break-in, Joshua Mutai, rape, and Kadafi Musungo, theft among others.