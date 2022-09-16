The State House of Uganda has scoffed at reports that Gen. Salim Saleh is dead.

Gen. Salim Saleh is the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and a younger brother to President Yoweri Museveni.

For days now, some heinous people have been announcing the senior army officer dead on various social media platforms.

And through a pseudo Twitter account in the name of ‘Yoweri K Museveni’, one netizen tweeted on 14 September, 2022, “Countrymen and Countrywomen, family friends and the entire NRM/NRA-UPDF fraternity, with deep sorrow, I announce the death of my brother General Salim Saleh Akandwanaho which occurred at 10:29pm this evening in Nairobi, from organ failure.”

However, according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda, Gen. Saleh is alive and kicking.

“PUBLIC ALERT: This is a fake Twitter account. H.E the President has not issued such a tweet, and Gen. Saleh is alive and well on his OWC assignments. Kindly, ignore!” Mr Kirunda asserted.

This is not the first time some social media users are announcing Gen. Salim Saleh dead. In June this year, he poured cold water on the reports, saying that the rumours about him were false.

“Some people have announced me dead but I am here in Nakaseke [District] talking to my people. Tell those that are spreading the false rumours that we have seen Saleh working and mobilising people to get better through engaging in development projects,” Gen. Saleh said.