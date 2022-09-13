Uganda Police together with other Security Agencies have issued guidelines to be followed by revellers who will be attending the Nyege-Nyege Festival that is slated for 15th – 18th of September, 2022 in Njeru/Jinja.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said since it is the first of its kind after Covid-19, it is expected to attract between 15, 000- 20, 000 revellers, fans and goers who will enjoy the live music shows, parties and celebrations.

Therefore, the Joint Security Agencies has called upon all those intending participants to enjoy the festivity in a safe, responsible and respectful manner, for themselves, other revellers and the people in the local area.

“We are, however, prepared to counter all forms of threats and to tackle any other vulnerabilities or eventualities targeting revellers. We have also reviewed the safety management plan of the organisers and the proprietors, their response plans, security and staffing levels, traffic controls, access controls, emergency evacuation plans and the deployment of specialized equipment,” Enanga said.

He added that the Joint Security Teams will have a robust presence on site and will firmly deal with any crime, during the possession or any anti-social behaviours.

“We have deployed within the venue spaces personnel who will be on the lookout for disruptive and potentially predatory behaviours. They will coordinate with the CCTV operating centre.”

According to Enanga, the behaviours to be on the lookout for include loitering, leering or intoxicated individuals, harassment of females especially young female adults, committing acts of sexual violence, physical assaults, robberies and thefts.

The vast majority of people who want to have a good time are reminded to keep an eye on what and how much they drink.

Revellers are advised not to leave their drinks and property including bags and mobile phones unattended. In the same way, Police have urged people not to bring unnecessary bags to the event.

Those who will attend are encouraged to keep valuables closer at all times and also cautioned to keep wallets and purses out of sight.

Since the Joint Security Agencies anticipates predatory behaviour from sex predators, targeting young adults and women,revellers are advised to look out for potential sex predators spotting and stalking them.

“We shall be on the lookout,” Said Enanga

Police also have advised people not to enter any camping site or tent without their will.

“Avoid any compromising situations like lone movements, especially at night. Entering a tent can easily lead to acts of victimization including sexual violence.”

“Notify medics and police in case a health concern arises. While at the venue, revellers should make sure they are aware of the surroundings. They should report any suspicious object or persons to the police or the organizers,” he said.

Revellers are also advised to pay attention to where they can exit from the venue and have a plan in case they need to leave quickly. Also, Police have cautioned that the open waters of the River Nile are discouraged swimming.

Attendees must also ensure their camp or tent is not left unsupervised. While those buying a ticket, have been advised to ensure that they are purchased directly from the event organisers.

Victims of sexual abuse or violence are encouraged to immediately report to the police for investigations and post-rape treatment.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy the festival safely. We are focused on spotting disruptive behaviours, detecting and preventing many other kinds of crime, and remain dedicated to doing all within our means to keep the venue safe and secure for everyone,” said Enanga.

Meanwhile, Nyege Nyege is a festival that promotes foreign music, primarily electronic, by African artists. It was founded in 2013 by ex-pats Arlen Dilsizian and Derek Debru. It’s a multi-day annual festival that refers to a Luganda word describing “a sudden, uncontrollable urge to dance.” ‘Kinyegenyege’.