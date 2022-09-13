By Rev Otto Nelson

AUTHORITIES have directed Jinja businessman Isaac Tumusiime to back off the land in Masese I and II villages so that Council resume dumping their solid waste as before.

Tumusiime who owns Garden Hotel adjacent to the Source of the Nile Agriculture and Trade Show Grounds is having sleepless nights over the more than 10 acre juicy land which authorities say was acquired through questionable means.

The meeting chaired by the RCC Darius Nandindra warned Tumusiime of serious consequences if his private guards are not withdrawn forthwith.

In the interim, the services of the IGG are likely to be sought to conduct thorough investigations to arrive at a clearer position.

During the same meeting attended by Tumusiime’s son who doubles as his lawyer there was an allegation that a gun was pulled at some people, something that detectives must quickly pick interest in.

We have learnt that before the Kakindu meeting , a section of leaders including Southern Division mayor Nasser Ashraf, his Speaker Mosheen, former Speaker Moses Molson Bizitu,Falwa Kitakule and the City Physical Planner Charles Nampendo among others held a secret meeting to craft how to counter this tricky matter that will greatly embarrass them sooner than later.

Analysts say this is a deal gone sour and will cause serious repercussion to the dealers worse than the infamous Tirupati land scandal that dominated media for three years thus costing Moses Grace Balyeku his re-election for the Jinja South West consultancy in the 2021 general elections.