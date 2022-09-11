Presidency Minister Milly Babirye Babalanda hosted her church elders, family and friends at her home in Njerere village in Mukono Municipality on Saturday, for a special occasion to thank God for recovering from Covid-19. At the same event, she dedicated her magnificent home to God.

“I have held a thanksgiving to the Almighty God for sparing my life from COVID-19, and to remember those who have died. In Luke 17:11-19, God made the healing of the thankful Samaritan man complete. I thank Archbishop Ndimukika of SDA and all for attending,” she tweeted after the thanksgiving ceremony.

Hon Babalanda and her husband said their gift to God for the blessings in their home was to build a house for a pastor in their rural home in Kamuli.

Among dignitaries included Ms Rebecca Kadaga the first deputy prime minister and minister for East African Community. Also, was Inspectorate of Government Ms Beti Kamya, Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda, Busoga Premier Joseph Muvawala, Resident District/City Commissioners headed by their dean Justine Mbabazi, among others.

Speaker after another, lauded Ms Babalanda’s kind heart, honesty, dedication and commitment to her work in the church and government. Kadaga, the former speaker who spoke to the Presidency minister who had been hospitalized in intensive care, testified that she didn’t believe Hon Babalanda would recover.

“We thank God you are here,” she said, adding that, when they spoke on telephone, Ms Babalanda had admitted that she was losing the battle, and was coughing badly.

“This afternoon I had the pleasure of attending the thanksgiving service and ceremony for Hon Babalanda, Minister for Presidency, one of the survivors of the Covid Pandemic.” Kadaga tweeted later.