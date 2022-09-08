The Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among has revealed that she is being a trailed by some people who want to assassinate her.

Among told fellow legislators on Thursday that her vehicle is being trailed by unknown people and that she has already filed a complaint with security.

“There is a report on an attempt to assassinate me, up to now I am still being followed. Whoever wants to assassinate Anita, let me inform you that I was put in this chair by God and I will serve until I get tired..,” the Speaker told the House.

The Speaker made the revelation as she directed the Prime Minister to present a report to Parliament on circumstances under which some Ugandans are being abducted, arrested and others assassinated. This follows a complaint raised by Katikamu South Member of Parliament, Hassan Kirumira.

“Hon. Prime Minister investigate what is happening and start with mine because it’s not hearsay. Please follow it up with Internal Affairs because my car is still being followed up to now,” she disclosed.