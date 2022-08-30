A 35 -year-old man in Bukwo district is in police custody for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 13-year old niece. The suspect is Alex Mutai, a resident of Suam village in Suam sub-county Bukwo district.

He reportedly impregnated his 13-year-old niece a pupil of Kabyoyoni primary school and fled into hiding until he was picked up on Monday evening. He was allegedly hiding at the Kenya-Uganda border for the last two months.

Aminisi Kayongo, the Bukwo District Police Commander confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying that he will be produced before the court to answer charges of aggravated defilement and impregnating a teenager.

“We have him in our custody and we will take him to court tomorrow on Wednesday,” he said.

Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza, the Bukwo Resident District Commissioner, says that his office together with the police spent much time to hunt for the suspect.

“It wasn’t easy to get this man but we worked hard until we arrested him,” he said. Hashaka vowed to deal with people with a high appetite to abuse young girls in Bukwo.

The victim’s mother said that her daughter had a dream of becoming a nurse to support her but the suspect has disorganized her dream.

“My own brother doing this to my daughter is unbelievable. I pray the law takes its course,” she said. Adding that, “My prayer is for her to diver safely so that I can see how to push her back to school again.”

Moses Mutai, a child activist in the district called for the enactment of tougher laws against perpetrators of child abuse.

“Some of these people need to go through firing squad because they are killers,” he said.