Local and international stakeholders are set to meet in Kampala to discuss the possibility of setting up a scalable Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Ecosystem in Uganda.

The objective of the engagement planned at Kabira Country Club in Kampala on Tuesday (August 30), is to consult with key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to provide input on how to develop a viable electric vehicle charging ecosystem in Uganda.

The engagements will be coordinated by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) with the help of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

It must be recalled that in a July 20 presidential address, President Yoweri Museveni highlighted Uganda’s commitment to pursuing electric mobility as an alternative and a long-term solution to Uganda’s recent challenges with escalating oil and gas prices.

On the other hand, promoting Environmentally Friendly Transport Solutions is Uganda’s aspiration in Vision 2040, the National Development Plan III, and the NRM Party Manifesto 2021 – 2026.

“It will be a roundtable discussion, focusing on the broad range of electrification of transport (buses, personal vehicles and motorcycles),” explains the MEMD Permanent Secretary, Irene Bateebe.“We note that the availability of EVs and the necessary charging infrastructure have to move in tandem. The low uptake of EVs can, among other reasons, be attributed to the lack of public EV charging infrastructure and vice versa, making this a chicken and egg dilemma.”

An eMobility Taskforce was recently established with key stakeholders to boost electric mobility in Uganda. The Tuesday roundtable is part of an ongoing feasibility study by NTCS GreenBee, a Dutch consulting firm on energy and electric mobility in the country.

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency sponsors the study in collaboration with Kiira Motors Company and MEMD.

The Minister of State for Energy, Okaasai S. Opolot, said the establishment of EV Charging Infrastructure poses an immense potential to utilise the surplus hydropower in the country and would enable Uganda to leapfrog toward Electric Mobility and sustainable transport solutions.

“A well-planned network of charging stations with sufficient energy capacity is urgently needed for the market to build trust for potential EV-buyers that they can always charge, as well as a scalable market model for EV charging that will attract investors and new businesses,” he adds.

According to NTCS’ Area Director Africa, Bas Hoefman, once the transition is supported by government initiatives, clear policies and regulations, funding, and private sector investments, “a standard model could be implemented here, and Uganda will have a bright future”

According to the Principal Communications Officer from MEMD Solomon Muyita, NTCS GreenBee is a Dutch niche consulting firm in the Telecom, Energy and Electric Mobility domains that was established in 2001. NTCS has built a broad spectrum of international experience and knowledge in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of charging infrastructure.

NTCS offers the expertise and experience of professionals that made the Netherlands a front-runner in energy transformation. After successfully setting up various electric vehicle charging systems in Europe, the Caribbean, the Middle East and the Americas, NTCS sees great potential in the nascent but high-potential East African market.