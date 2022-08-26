President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday met and held discussions with the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Goodluck Jonathan, who made a courtesy call on him at State House, Entebbe.

The President and his guest who is the Chancellor of Cavendish University and was in the country to officiate at the university’s eleventh graduation ceremony discussed issues relating to security in Uganda and Nigeria, and Africa in general.

On security, President Museveni noted that Áfrican Governments and leaders should share experiences especially when dealing with insecurity and terrorism.

A distinguished scholar, H.E Jonathan holds a PhD in Zoology from the University of Port Harcourt.

Cavendish University is one of the leading private universities in Uganda established in 2008. It is licensed and accredited by the Uganda National Council for Higher Education (UNCHE).

H.E Jonathan is the university’s third Chancellor having replaced H. E Benjamin Mkapa (R.I.P), the former President of Tanzania who also replaced H.E Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, the former President of Zambia.

The meeting was also attended by the Vice Chancellor, Cavendish University, Prof. John Mugisha, among others.