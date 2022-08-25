The Commissioner of Secondary education in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Sam Kuloba has tipped school administrators on measures to end strikes and school fires.

Speaking at the annual general meeting for the Association of Secondary Schools Head teachers of Uganda (ASSHU) held at Ntare School in Mbarara City on Wednesday, Kuloba noted that the Ministry is concerned about the unrest in schools.

He noted seven key areas that he said school administrators need to address to stem strikes and unrest among learners and staff.

He also asked the school administrators to pay keen attention to the management of co-curricular activities, which he said often provide avenues for wrong elements to infiltrate schools.

He said that the precautions are an addition to the guidelines issued by the police and government in 2008 that included among others that schools dormitories be fitted with fire extinguishers every 10sq meters, the training of wardens and staff on fire safety measures, and provision of emergency exits and escape routes.

Kuloba also noted that the ministry is concerned about indecent entertainment events in schools and students’ behavior during co-curricular activities and is working on guidelines to regulate such events in schools.

Grace Mubiru, the Deputy Headteacher of Kira Secondary School in Wakiso district, said that the guidelines are not new noting that there is a need for schools to avoid extreme punishments while enforcing discipline among learners.

Jimmy Turyagyenda, the Headteacher of Ntare School and secretary General of ASSHU agreed with the proposals made by the commissioners, noting that if well implemented they can end school strikes and fires. He says that the head teachers will come up with more guidelines by the need of their annual general meeting to assist them to end school strikes and fires.

The Association of Secondary School Headteachers of Uganda (ASSHU) brings together Headteachers and deputy Headteachers of both Government and Private Secondary Schools in Uganda.