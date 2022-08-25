Lt Gen Andrew Gutti on Wednesday ended his tour of duty as Commandant, Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka.

Gen Gutti handed over to Maj Gen. George Igumba at a function presided over by the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi.

In his remarks, the CDF noted that the more a force succeeds in training the more it succeeds in battle. He spoke into the college Motto “Ad Bellum Pacis Causa” loosely translated as “For the cause of Peace, we go to War.” Gen Mbadi thanked the outgoing Commandant for spear heading the institute which is soon celebrating 20 years of existence. “This has been possible due to team work and good plans,” he observed.

The CDF also advised that the college should expand its curriculum beyond the main stream military subjects and also tackle the contemporary threats such as natural disasters, food security and unemployment among others.

The CDF also acknowledged the challenge of the backlog of officers who haven’t yet attended the Senior Command and Staff Course which he however attributed to resources and infrastructure challenges. He observed that the future plans for the college should be for expansion to allow for college to admit at least 100 students per intake. The college currently trains up to 45 students annually.

He asked the Chairman of the College Control Board Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, who was also at the function, to lobby for more funding to enable the incoming Commandant to expand the college both in terms of infrastructure and the human resources especially the teaching staff.

Gen Mbadi thanked the outgoing Commandant for the great contribution to the college, and urged the incoming to continue with the good work of the outgoing and even make it better since the college handles international students.

Both the outgoing and incoming Commandant thanked the UPDF leadership and His Excellency the President and Commander in Chief for entrusting them with the leadership of the prestigious college as commandant.

In attendance at the function Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and Chairman College Control Board, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, Joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, outgoing Deputy Commandant Maj Gen Octavius Butuuro, the Head of the Indian Teaching Team and Directing Staff at the College.