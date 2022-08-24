President Yoweri Museveni has this afternoon received a Special message from the South Sudan President, H.E Salva Kiir at State Lodge Nakasero.

The message was delivered to him by South Sudan ‘s Special Envoy who is also the country’s Minister in charge of Presidential Affairs, Hon. Dr. Banaba Marial Benjamin.

President Museveni and the South Sudan Envoy discussed bilateral matters concerning our two countries.

In his capacity as one of the Guarantors to the South Sudan Peace Process, President Museveni has been invited to attend the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the Unified Forces slated for 30th August 2022 in Juba.

Hon. Banaba noted that this long-awaited graduation will mark a fulfilment of a critical milestone in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

The Special Envoy was accompanied by Hon. Joseph Losuba Wongo, the South Sudan Minister of Federal Affairs among others dignitaries.