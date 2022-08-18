President Yoweri Museveni has made some major changes in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The President who is also the Commander In Chief of the armed forces has appointed and transferred 33 senior officers to different army leadership positions.

“H.E the President and Commander In Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces has appointed the following General Officers and Senior Officers of the UPDF….”the army leadership said in a press statement dated 18th August, 2022.

In the changes, Gen Museveni has appointed Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa as Deputy General Officer Commanding Reserve Forces, Maj Gen George Igumba as Commandant Senior Command and Staff College-Kimaka and Maj Gen Lucky J Kidega has been appointed as Camp Commandant.

See full list of appointments & transfers: