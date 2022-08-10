Police in Rukungiri District are hunting for assailant(s) who stabbed a 15 year old girl to death and critically injured another.

The deceased has been identified as Arinda Valeria Trassy a Pupil at Unity Primary School and the injured is Catherine Mercy both residents of Kyebumbire cell Burombe parish Ruhinda sub county Rukungiri district.

It’s alleged that on Monday night at around 10pm while at Kyebumbire cell, one Mundekye Dafuroza left her grand children in the house revising their notes and she went to check on her sick sister in law in the neighborhood.

While at her in-law’s place, she heard an alarm coming from the direction of her home.

She immediately rushed and upon her arrival she found Arinda lying outside after she had sustained a deep stab wound on the chest region and was already dead whereas the second victim was lying besides with deep cut wounds on the left arm but she revealed to the grand mother how they were attacked by thugs who attempted to steal mattresses in their house.

In so doing the deceased & the victim made alarm hence they were stabbed by thugs and ran away unidentified.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,three suspects have so far been arrested to help in investigations.

This case has been registered at Rukungiri police under file number CRB: 759/2022.