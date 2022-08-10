On Tuesday, the speaker of Parliament Anita Among denied giving out Shs40m alleged bribe to Bukoto South Member of Parliament Dr. Twaha Kagabo.

While making her communication before the sitting session, Speaker Among denied knowing Dr. Kagabo before alluding that the member must face the law for breaching Parliament’s code of conduct.

“Honorable members the media has been awash with the news of a member of this House seeking to return Shs40 million. I don’t know the member in question who comes from Bukoto South who was reportedly carrying the Shs40 million that he wanted to deliver back to me. The honourable claimed I am the one who gave him that money, this is an abuse of the institution of Parliament. I do not know him for your information, he has been a member of parliament here but I don’t know him,” Among revealed.

The Speaker also sent the legislator to the Rules and Disciplinary Committee for further investigation with a report expected in a month’s time.

“Based on that, this is a breach of conduct… honourable members we cannot allow that kind of behaviour in this 11th Parliament, I refer the member to the rules committee and it must report back in one month. This house is not for playing politics he has to show us who gave him money or more and what the money was meant for. As I have always said, when we are in this house there are no political parties, we are one, and it is our responsibility to protect the image of this House.”

It all started this when Dr Kagabo decided to return the money he allegedly picked from the Speaker’s residence.

“Some time ago, I was invited to pick money…Shs40 million which money, I was told was an arrangement internally from parliament. And I received this money,” Kagabo partly told members of the Shadow Cabinet on Tuesday.

However, the Leader of Opposition Mathius Mpuuga asked him to return the money where he picked it from, a move that caused the legislator trouble.