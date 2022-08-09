Forum for Democratic Change party (FDC) General Secretary and Budadiri West Member of Parliament Hon. Nandala Mafabi has called on the residents of Bukimbiri County and the rest of Kisoro district to shun the lies and failed promises of the NRM party that have left the district lagging behind interms of progress.

Mr. Mafabi made the remarks while addressing a Press Conference at Mondi Hotel in Kisoro Municipality.

According to Mafabi, Kisoro’s tourism potential lies in the heart of Bukimbiri, with Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, home to the endangered mountain gorillas, however the roads and other infrastructure are still very poor.

He cited an example of Hoima which is endowed with crude Oil. Mafabi noted that roads and other amenities have been set up because Government sees its value, unlike in Bukimbiri County, where promises go unfulfilled, year after year.

Mr. Mafabi is part of the campaigning team for FDC flag bearer for Bukimbiri County by-elections James Owebeyi.

The Vice Chairperson FDC Western Region, Roland Kaginda Mugume said the Bukimbiri County by-elections has exposed the truth about NRM and its ineffectiveness in service delivery in the region.

Mugume said most areas are lacking in quality education, roads, health facilities are ill equipped and the people have no access to water.

He noted that the FDC team is prepared to carry out its vote come 11th August 2022 despite Police deployment and intimidation, a strategy they know all too well.

James Owebeyi, the FDC flag bearer said the people need to come out of a delusion that NRM and its leaders have any intentions of supporting them.

He noted that the struggle to liberate Bukimbiri County from Kisoro district is one of the agendas he has once put into Parliament because Kisoro leaders only take from the taxes and efforts of Bukimbiri but do not think to invest or develop the area, as they do, the rest of the district.