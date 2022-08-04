Paul Oloo alias Balabala Moi, the former Matheniko county parliamentary candidate is in trouble for alleged murder. Moi is locked up at Moroto Central Police station in connection with the death of his wife, Maria Achom, a resident of Nasinyonoit village, Loputuk sub-county in Moroto.

Preliminary police investigations show that the victim picked up a quarrel with her husband on the evening of August 2, 2022, over domestic violence. She was found dead Wednesday morning with a rope around her neck. Her lower lip and right ear were cut off.

Her right eye had also been plucked out. Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto Region police spokesperson, says that they picked Moi to help with police investigations. According to Longole, the matter was brought to their attention by concerned residents who found the deceased’s lifeless body dangling on a rope.

‘’We have registered a case of murder by strangulation that occurred last night (Tuesday), and the husband to the deceased is in our custody at Moroto central police station to help us in investigations,” he said.

Longole says that a team of detectives visited the scene of the crime, recorded statements from the eyewitnesses, and recovered the rope that was found around the deceased’s neck. Police have submitted the deceased’s body to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem as investigations into the matter are ongoing.