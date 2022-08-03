President Yoweri Museveni has contributed Shs10 million cash to the family of Prince Kiregeya Eriakesi Nkoobe of Busoga Kingdom.

The President’s condolence message was delivered by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda to the family of the late Prince Nkoobe on Wednesday at the late’s home in Nasuti Nambale in Iganga District.

The late Prince Nkoobe died in February, 2022 at the age of 86.

In his condolence message read by the Minister, President Museveni described Prince Nkoobe as a sought after cultural and opinion leader who worked for unity and development of Busoga Kingdom.

He further said Prince Nkoobe served his kingdom selflessly with dedication and distinction.

Hon. Babalanda also laid a wreath of flowers on the grave containing the remains of the fallen Prince.