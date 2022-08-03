Hajji Nsereko Mutumba, the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC) has passed on.

Hajji Mutumba died on Wednesday morning.

The news of his death was confirmed by the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda who described the late as a respected opinion leader who worked for peace and unity.

“The death of Hajji Nsereko Mutumba, the RDC Kayunga, is a big blow. A respected opinion leader, he worked for peace, unity, and development among Ugandans. His absence will be deeply felt. Inalillahi wainailaihi rajiun,”Mr Kirunda said in a tweet today.

However, Mr. Kirunda did not divulge into details for Hajji Mutumba’s cause of death.

Hajji Mutumba is among the hundreds of RDCs and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) who attended the just concluded orientation retreat for Commissioners that happened from 25th to 31st July, 2022 at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

Before becoming RDC, Hajj Mutumba served as Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Spokesperson.

May Hajji Mutumba’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.