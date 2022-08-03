Following the Soroti East by election that took place on 28th July 2022 in hotly contested race where NRM candidate Hon Ariko herbert defeated FDC candidate Hon Attan with a range of 636 votes, this has not only exposed the weakest point of opposition but also the confusion within the opposition.

While addressing the media, on 30th July, national unity platform (NUP) president Hon Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine misled the country that the there is no need for elections since elections are not always free and fair. Thus not following the clear democratic process.

However as a political antidote, i would like to inform Hon Kyagulanyi about the following facts:

1. In 2017 during the Kyadondo east by election, you (Hon Kyagulanyi) contested for Kyadondo east member of parliament with FDC candidate hon kantinti, NRM candidate Hon Sitenda among others and you won the majority votes of 25659 votes, followed by NRM hon sitenda 4556 votes, FDC candidate hon kantinti 1832 votes. The electoral commission of Uganda declared you (Kyagulanyi) as the member of parliament elect for Kyadondo east constituency. So if the democratic process is not free and fair, would you have gone to parliament.

2. The party you (Kyagulanyi) lead has over 40 members in the 11th parliament who went through the electoral process you are referring to as not being free and fair. Does democracy mean opposition Winn election????

When opposition wins elections, they don’t comment on democracy, when they lose elections, they criticize our democracy. I must bring to your attention that democracy simply means competing parties presenting their idea to the people and people choosing who to represent them irrespective of whether you are opposition or party in power. Its the reason all political parties in Uganda have representatives in parliament. They are voted for after selling their ideas to people and people buy those ideas.

Uganda has a working constitution where by opposition only quote the articles that favor them and can’t explain to the public on articles that regulate human rights and freedoms.

For example, chapter four from article one of the constitution of Uganda talks about the human rights and freedoms given to us. Very many rights including freedom of speech, movement, worship, education, among others. However under the same chapter four article 43, talks about the general limitations of human rights and freedoms in the constitution.

Its unfortunate that most opposition leaders read about the rights and freedoms given to people by the constitution but don’t read on how those rights can bring problems if misused.

I therefore call upon my fellow youth and ugandans at large to desist from falsehoods of these opposition people aiming at tarnishing the image of our institutions. Uganda is a democracy country with an operating constitution and well spelt out policies and principles.

Long live our revolutionary leader Gen Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, long live our generational leader Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, long live Uganda. For God and my country.

A patriotic ugandan

