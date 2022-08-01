Joshua Mpaata, the Internal Auditor of Luuka district is in trouble for threatening violence. He was picked up last Saturday from a restaurant in Luuka town and locked up at Iganga central police station awaiting prosecution.

Mpaata was arrested in connection to complaints from two women accusing him of threatening to end their lives if they ended their sexual relationship with him. Elizabeth Namulondo, a resident of Buligo cell in Iganga municipality, says that Mpaata threatened to end her life if she attempts to marry another man.

“We decided to separate on mutual grounds and each one of us agreed to move on with their preferred partner but for two months now, Mpaata in the company of strange men has been openly threatening to end my life if I don’t call off the current relationship. I actually opted to involve police after he continued to harass me in front of my relatives and friends,” she said.

Susan Nairuba, a businesswoman in Iganga Municipality, says that Mpaata has been sending her life-threatening messages for four months now following their short-lived sexual relationship prompting her to engage police authorities.

Mpaata has since declined to open up about the matter. The Busoga East police Region spokesperson, Diana Nandawula, says that the complainants have presented the electronic evidence, which will be subjected to expert analysis before they forward the file to the state attorney for perusal and further advice.