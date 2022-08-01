Veteran ruling party-NRM cadre Captain Francis Babu has asked the recently appointed Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao to use his office to ensure that all political prisoners are set free.

Speaking at Mao’s ministerial welcome dinner at Serena Hotel Kampala on last week, Capt. Babu said if really Mao and President Yoweri Museveni reached an agreement to work together, he should endeavor to use his office to bridge the gap between the members of the opposition and the government.

He added that he can do this by starting with advocating for the freedom of all political prisoners.

“Now that you are in this office, show us your human rights advocacy by starting with these poor fellows who are in jail, and if it’s possible give them bail and let them go home,” the former State Minister for Housing said.

Capt. Babu also urged Mao to fight harder to also see that the jailed lawmakers from the National Unity Platform (NUP), Allan Ssewanyana from Makindye West and Muhammad Ssegirinya from Kawempe North are set free.

“These two young boys can’t cause any harm, please try harder to see that they are given bail. Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana are poor fellows who need to go back and see their families,”

“And therefore, His Excellency should try to understand and release those young boys, because some of them may have been enticed to think that they can go and play around with Policemen or army men, bring them out, teach them and sensitize them.”

Other leaders like the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, welcomed Mao and said he has come at a time when Parliament needs serious mentorship.

“We celebrated and said we have got someone who is going to mentor our young people in Parliament, however, we also need your mentorship.”

Mao who also doubles as the president of the Democratic Party (DP) recently signed a cooperation agreement with the NRM Government and he was subsequently appointed the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.