A suspected gang leader in Nansana municipality has been found dead.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire identifies the deceased as Erias Kabanda, who has been on the police wanted list for terrorizing people in Nansana Municipality in Wakiso district.

According to Owoyesigyire, the deceased’s body was found in Nansana-B zone Monday morning with the head chopped off. Owoyesigyire says that Kabanda has been on the police wanted list after escaping from custody at the Nansana police station.

“He has been our visitor on several occasions but also at Kitalya prison. He was a habitual thief operating in the areas of Nansana, Yesu Amala, Naluvule, Kabulengwa, Kyebando, and many other areas,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police suspect that the deceased had some misunderstandings with some of his colleagues emanating from sharing the loot following their robbery mission on Sunday night.

“We have classified the murder as slaughtering because the motive was to kill him. We believe he got a misunderstanding with some of his colleagues. He was last seen with one called Kevin and another called Kyamutwe who are also on our watch list. We are looking for them,” Owoyesigyire said.

He says that the deceased’s accomplices have previously lost lives while committing crimes including some who were put out of action by security during the Nansana-machete-wielding operations

A police officer at Nansana police station said that in one incident, three of the deceased’s colleagues were shot dead while breaking into a house but he narrowly survived and fled the scene.

“We have been hunting for him now for about three months but he had shifted from this area to start training young children to hit the members of the public using pavers and stones during rush hours before robbing them of their valuable properties. But we shall continue hunting his colleagues on the run right now,” the officer said.