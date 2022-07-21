On Wednesday, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party signed a cooperation agreement with the Democratic Party (DP) at State House, Entebbe.

President Yoweri Museveni, also the National Chairman of NRM, signed on behalf of the party, while DP President General, Hon. Norbert Mao signed on behalf of DP while both secretary Generals of NRM, Hon. Richard Todwong and DP’s Dr Gerald Siranda witnessed the signing.

Speaking after the signing, Mao appreciated the milestone on behalf of his party, saying that this is a continuous journey which started before some of them were born.

He told President Museveni that he now has the historical opportunity to gather party members scattered all over Uganda.

“You must look for them wherever they are in all the political parties and in all the corners of Uganda,” Mao said.

He said that DP is committed to adhering to what has been agreed upon and that this is a living document that should continue growing.

However, opposition members have castigated Mao for betraying the efforts of the fore-founders of the party such as Benedicto Kiwanuka.

Buikwe South Constituency Member of Parliament Dr Michael Lulume Bayiga said that Mao’s move was on his own therefore the party members will not adhere to any of the decisions agreed upon in the agreement.

“We were never consulted, and we have never sat down to discuss such. The agreement reached by the two people will work on their personal basis, not for DP,” he said.

The Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago also a former member of DP, said that Mao’s actions to join president Museveni was a sign of disrespect to his predecessors who sacrificed a lot for the party.

“It’s a pity to see that one of the greatest and most historical Political party in Uganda has been buried in such a disrespectful manner. I feel the pain to see that the sweat and blood of our forefathers like Kasolo Ben Kiwanuka have been buried to shame by one person’s decision,” Lukwago said.

The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Vice President for Eastern Uganda, Proscovia Salaamu Musumba also noted that Wednesday’s signing was just an act of sealing DP’s cooperation with NRM but all along DP has been working together with NRM.

“I don’t see any problem with what happened yesterday but we must be careful of what will come out of this agreement because it can be a deliberate move to swallow up DP,” she said.

Dr Kizza Besigye whom Mao has always castigated to be a mole working with president Museveni’s government also said on his Twitter; “I think that Hon Mao needs to be “ congratulated” for ARRIVING after “a long journey” and for the “unprecedented step” taken- using his own words!”