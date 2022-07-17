Police in Jinja is holding a one Moses Kisige on allegations of impersonation and Obtaining Money by false pretence.

Kisige was arrested following complaints from unsuspecting Ugandans who accused the former of defrauding millions of shillings from them in promise of juicy government jobs.

According to the Presidency Minister Press Secretary, Steven Dunstan Busuulwa, the suspect has been masquerading as an official in the President’s Office.

“Kisige who sometimes calls himself Magemeso Moses is currently being detained at Central Police Station (CPS) Jinja. He was netted after conning millions of shillings from several people. He was promising them public service jobs,” Busuulwa explained.

“A case file has been opened and Kisige is being charged with fraud and impersonation. Detectives are vigorously gathering evidence, and on the completion of the investigations, the suspect will be charged in Courts of law for the offences committed,” he added.

Under the law, impersonation is phrased as “personation with the purpose of fraud or dishonest acts” in Section 381 and 382 under the Ugandan Penal Code Act. A person who is found guilty of having impersonated another may be imprisoned to serve a term of seven years in prison.