Residents of Agago district are now keeping their livestock in houses for fear of losing them to Karimojong cattle rustlers.

The Karimojong intensified their attacks on the locals in Agago district since December last year, following the withdrawal of the Anti-Theft Stock Unit, ASTU personnel in November.

ASTU were taken to Karamoja to aid in the disarmament exercise.

Michael Otim, a resident of Kangole Village, Amyel Parish in Lapono sub-county, keeps his cows in his house. He says that is the only way his animals are fairly safe.

Otim however said the arrangement is an inconvenience because of hygiene issues.

Peter Ocan Amiri, the speaker of Lapono Sub-County, who is also the councilor of Amyel Parish, said all livestock owners in Kangole and Dangi villages keep their animals in houses. Amiri is pessimistic that soon the Karamojong will devise means of stealing the animals from the houses.

Alexander Okidi, the LC V councilor of Lira Kato Sub-county, revealed that even cattle owners in his sub-county sleep in the same houses with their animals.

Okidi explained that those who have big animals use ox-plow chains to secure them, either on a tree or a stamp. Okidi however said the method is very expensive for most farmers because each ox-plow chain costs 30,000 shillings, which does not favor those with many animals.

Okidi said the attacks by the Karamojong are not decreasing even with the presence of the army. He revealed that on Friday night at around 10 pm, the rustlers reportedly raided a home in Ogul Village, Lira Kato Parish, Lira Kato Sub-county, and shot one girl in the thigh.

According to Okidi, the victim heard their goats bleating at night, and decided to go out and check what was the problem, then she was shot with a bow and arrow, before making off with ten goats. Okidi expressed disappointment the incident happened only about 400 meters away from a barracks in Ogul Village, and the army failed to respond, even in the morning.

Okidi said the victim is in Kalongo Hospital undergoing surgery to remove the arrow in her thigh. Since January 2022, the Karamojong have killed more than 20 people and raided hundreds of goats and cattle in Agago. The latest killings occurred last week.