The Jinja Grade One Magistrate Ochieng Yafesi, has remanded two journalists as suspects in the murder of Jinja businessman Shaban Malole Batabaire to Kirinya Prison until 28th July 2022.

The journalists are; Isabirye Denis ‘Papiq’ of Baba FM and Mutyaba Ivan of Busoga One FM. They have been charged with murder and connivance to commit murder.

Jackie Nabatanzi of Kiira FM was the first journalist to be arrested over the same matter last month but was released on bail after some days.

The late Shaban Malole was shot dead on Saturday, 14th May 22 at his home in Buweera, Jinja District by unknown assailants who were traveling on a motorcycle.

The deceased was at the centre of a 900-acre family land wrangle belonging to the estate of his late father, Hajj Sulaiman Malole at Kituba Village, Kisozi Sub-county, Kamuli District.

Until his death, Malole was in support of his family’s efforts to lease the land to an investor for 40 years to construct a sugar factory, a move his siblings reportedly said was aimed at locking them out of their father’s estate.

The two journalists have been added on to the already remanded list of people like Councilor Abbey Mwase, Zaina Naiswike, Muhammad Mayende, Musana Mansoor and Saida Malole and are all set to appear in the Magistrate Court on 28th July 22 for mentioning before they are sent to high court that has the jurisidiction of giving bail.