The Kampala- Nakawa Division Resident City Commissioner, Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha and Kabale District Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Abel Bakunda Mushambo have clashed over the invitation of the UPDF Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the thanksgiving ceremony of Katuna- border re-opening.

The ceremony slated for 9th July 2022, is being organized by a section of political and religious leaders in Kabale District and Sheikh Kasim Kamugisha was chosen as the secretary for publicity. He has since used his social media platforms and radio talk shows in Kabale to publicize the event.

The organizing committee is chaired by Canon Joshua Mutekanga who is a synod member in the Diocese of Kigezi deputized by Mr. Odo Tumukwasiibwe Onesmus the head of laity in Kabale Diocese, while Haj. Isa Tindyebwa, Chairperson of Kabale Muslim District Council is the treasurer

However, the Kabale Deputy RDC Abel Bakunda has written a long piece and shared it himself on several whatsapp forums trashing the event, describing the organizers as “fraudsters and masqueraders”.

While speaking to our reporter, Bakunda said that as security committee in Kabale District, they were not aware of any upcoming event involving Lt. Gen. Muhoozi as the Chief Guest.

“Whenever the General wants to visit any place to attend an event of that nature, his advance team goes to an area and harmonizes with the local area leaders, especially the security committees. Now that we have not received any notification, it means Muhoozi is not coming,” Bakunda said.

Bakunda also claimed he was in touch with the team in charge of organizing the recent events involving Muhoozi, led by his uncle Micheal Nuwagira alias Toyota, President Yoweri Museveni’s younger brother and they had proposed postponement of the event from 9th July if the first son was to attend, an idea that was rejected by Kamugisha and his group.

In response, Sheikh Kamugisha said he was directly in contact with Gen Muhoozi who gave him assurance that he would be in Kabale on 9th of July 2022.

“In any case he doesn’t come, he will send a delegate who will exercise the duties of the Chief Guest, but I doubt he will fail to come,” he said.

Kamugisha added that the thanksgiving ceremony was an initiative of the people of Kigezi, and the presence or absence of invited guests, including Muhoozi, would not stop the planned activities on that day.

He challenged Bakunda to pen down his concerns on an official headed paper and forward it to the office of the president if they are genuine.

Our efforts to get a comment from Toyota (team Chairman) were futile since our repeated calls through his known phone numbers went unattended.

Our reporter contacted the former Deputy Head of Mission at the Uganda High Commission in Abuja Nigeria, Micheal Katungi who is Gen. Muhoozi’s adviser on diplomatic engagements and he said that they were aware of the event, though he did not confirm if Muhoozi would attend.

“The people of Kigezi have prepared a thanksgiving ceremony to thank God for re-opening of the Katuna border. If they have invited Gen. Muhoozi Kaineruagaba as the Chief Guest, that is fair because he negotiated the re-opening, but his coming or not shouldn’t be a matter of contention because his presence is not the most important purpose of the ceremony.” Said Katungi.

This media house has obtained copies of the invitation letters delivered to the religious leaders in Kigezi subregion, and the invited guests including that of Muhoozi which is signed and stamped by the secretary to his office in acknowledgement of receipt.

According to Sheikh Kamugisha, planned activities of the day include bicycle racing that will be flagged off by the Chief Guest from Katuna Town Council to Kabale town, Mini golf tournament, BasketBall games at Emmaus Bible School, and a football match between a team from Kigezi and one from Kigali, Rwanda.

The function will be closed with a worship service led by a joint team of religious clerics from all religious denominations in Kigezi region, and speeches from the organizers, and invited guests at Kigezi High School Primary Playground.

Kamugisha has also revealed that 10 cows and 1.5 tonnes of rice have been secured from well-wishers as contribution to the meals prepared for the guests on that day.