The Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja has been directed by the speaker of Parliament Anita Among to present a comprehensive report to the August House concerning the salaries of Arts teachers.

This arose after Dokolo district Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal informed the house that legislators have faced alot of challenges during the recess in their constituencies to convince arts teachers on what government is planning to solve the issue of salary discrimination and disparities between science and arts teachers.

On Monday, arts teachers under Uganda National Teachers Union-UNATU met with President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady also Minister of Education,Janet Museveni and resolved that teachers should resume teaching as government plans to increase their salaries in phases. This led to the suspension of their industrial action which has been in place for over 20 days.

In replying to the concern of MPs, Speaker Among directed that both the Prime Minister and Minister of Education to present a comprehensive report to parliament so that Mps can also contribute to the way forward to end the salary discrepancy among government teachers.