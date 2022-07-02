Police in Rukiga District is investigating circumstances under which a man committed suicide after being dumped by his wife.

The deceased has been identified as Eli Akampurira,30,resident of Rushebeya village Kitojo parish Rwamucucu sub county, Rukiga District.

It’s alleged that the deceased had some domestic brawl with his wife only identified as Shifra who of recent decided to divorce him after the fight.

It’s further alleged that on Friday morning, Banyanga Fred, father to the deceased, woke up and greeted him while he was still in bed, then at around 3pm, he noticed that his son had not come out of his room.

Banyanga went back to check on Akampurira but found his door still locked from inside.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,Mr Banyanga called the deceased in vain, that’s when he pushed the door open and found his son hanging on a rope in his room.

Maate noted that police has since handed over Akampurira’s body to the relatives for burial.