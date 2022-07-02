Dokolo District leaders have raised concern after two parishes were not included on the list of beneficiaries for the Parish Development Model (PDM).

There are 71 parishes in the district but 69 parishes will receive funding. The affected parishes are Bar-lela and Apenyo in Bata Sub County.

Geoffrey Ogwal, the Chairperson LCII Barl-lela parish is surprised that the parish was not included yet they were duly elected and given administration tools such as stamps by the Chief Administrative Officer.

“Ever since 2018, Bar-lela is an independent parish with elected leaders. I was even called to the office of the CAO and given a stamp from the Ministry of Local Government and this very stamp is what we are using,” Ogwal said.

Bob Darmoi, the LCV Councilor Bata sub-county wondered why the parishes are not considered yet they are gazetted by the Electoral Commission.

Alfred Ogwal, the District Planner explains that the two administrative units are not recognized by the Ministry of Finance because they are not among the list of approved administrative units of the district although elections were conducted in the area.

“This matter is coming up, arising from what I will call a mistake because elections were held in 2021. When the electoral commission was compiling administrative units for the elections in 2020, they came to the office of the CAO to guide on the administrative units, especially for the town councils and the office of the CAO wrote to them submitting the approved administrative units but they went ahead and conducted elections in the old parishes of Bar-lela and Apenyo and that is where the problem is coming now,” he said.

Isa Mbooge, the Chief Administrative Officer says the villages within the two parishes are captured under the initial parishes before the creation of the town council. Mbooge asked MPs from the area to follow up on the matter with the Ministry of Finance.

He further explained that despite having 71 parish SACCOs, the district has received and disbursed Sh 17 Million to only 34 SACCOS leaving a deficit of sh17 Million for the remaining 37 SACCOs.

Cecilia Atim Ogwal, the Dokolo Woman MP says the matter of the two parishes will be handled administratively.

She, however, wants the government to continue implementing affirmative action alongside PDM saying Northern Uganda is still fragile and there is no guarantee that the PDM will succeed.