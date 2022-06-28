The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye has assured the country that there is nothing to worry about the army.

Reacting to questions on the recent rumour of an internal unsettlement within UPDF on CBS FM on Tuesday morning, Brig Kulayigye asserted that all members of the national army are safe and in one accord.

He further noted that there is nothing much scaring within the army and whatever is happening has always been happening only that this time round someone leaked the information to the media.

His reaction follows information that was circulating in the media at the end of last week revealing that the army was put at Standby Class 1 (which is defined as the highest level of alertness in the military and the order that quests no troop or equipment movement, pending a final instruction).

According to the daily monitor, The Standy Class 1 was delivered on a radio call message that was sent to all units by the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (D/CDF), Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, who used the Kiswahili word “Imara” however he did not specify how long the order was to last, an action that left soldiers and their commanders perplexed.

“We do not know what is happening in the country or our institution (army),” one senior commander allegedly told Daily monitor.

Sources within also revealed that the unsettled disputes within the UPDF could be the primary cause as to why President Gen Museveni Yoweri Kaguta has been repetitively meeting the top military leadership and the last meeting was in the south-western Ntungamo District.

However, Brig Kulayigye refuted the claims saying as the President and Commander-In-Chief of the armed forces, Gen Museveni has all the authority to meet the top senior army officers whenever he wants in case there is a need to address a certain issue.

“As the top leader of the country’s forces, President Museveni can meet the army Commanders whenever he needs to. This is normal he has always been doing it whenever there is misinformation… However there is nothing much, these are military issues as usual,” he said.

Meanwhile, last week’s Standby Class 1 order was the first for many years of UPDF’s existence.